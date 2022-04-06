Alen Ramos and Carolyn Nugent have impressive résumés — the two met and fell in love while working under world-renowned chef Joël Robuchon and went on to travel the world, earning such honors as being the thirteenth and fourteenth Americans to be invited to work in the kitchen of Spain's el Bulli (San Pellegrino's Best Restaurant in the World), learning from legends like Thomas Keller and leading Tartine's first expansion. During the pandemic, they began selling baked goods out of their Parker home under the name Ulster Street Pastry. In late 2021, they opened Poulette, where they serve up insanely gorgeous pastries, loaves of bread, naturally leavened bagels and other goodies made with world-class skill.