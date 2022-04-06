Support Us

Best Bakery

Poulette Bakeshop

Poulette Bakeshop
Alen Ramos and Carolyn Nugent have impressive résumés — the two met and fell in love while working under world-renowned chef Joël Robuchon and went on to travel the world, earning such honors as being the thirteenth and fourteenth Americans to be invited to work in the kitchen of Spain's el Bulli (San Pellegrino's Best Restaurant in the World), learning from legends like Thomas Keller and leading Tartine's first expansion. During the pandemic, they began selling baked goods out of their Parker home under the name Ulster Street Pastry. In late 2021, they opened Poulette, where they serve up insanely gorgeous pastries, loaves of bread, naturally leavened bagels and other goodies made with world-class skill.

Best Wood-Fired Bakery

Funky Flame

Best Wood-Fired Bakery
Funky Flame got its start as a delivery-only cottage-foods business in December 2020 and quickly gained a following for its wood-fired bread — and for owner Allison Declercq's Instagram videos of herself dancing with her dog, Magoo, in front of her bright-yellow wood-fired oven. Now you can find Funky Flame cooking (and maybe dancing) at the Radiator in Sunnyside on a regular basis. Declercq has expanded her offerings to include Funky 'Za pizzas, hand pies, pastries, snacks and more, but picking up a loaf of the OG bread — which sometimes appears in fun colors like green (made with spinach and spirulina) and yellow (thanks to turmeric) — is a must.

Best Bagels

Bakery Four

Bakery Four
Shawn Bergin moved to Denver with dreams of starting a bakery business, but he never imagined it would take off the way it did. Bakery Four drew long lines of fans and quickly outgrew its small Highlands home. Now it's back, in an expansive new space that will allow Bergin to make much larger quantities of his sought-after pastries, bread and bagels. There aren't many options for bagel lovers in Denver, but Bergin's naturally leavened take satisfies even East Coast natives with its mild sourdough tang, perfect chewy insides and ideal crunch outside.

Best Doughnuts

Parlor Doughnuts

Best Doughnuts
Founded in Indiana by a father-and-son team, Parlor Doughnuts made its way to Denver in 2021 when a family friend of the original owners who lived in Colorado took an opportunity to ditch his sales career and opened locations here. Parlor's signature layered doughnuts are plump, tall, fully draped in icing and made with laminated dough for an extremely indulgent effect. Offered in flavors like French toast and raspberry pistachio, these become more than a doughnut; they're a full-on sweet culinary experience.

Best New Coffeehouse

Dandy Lion Coffee

Once located inside Zeppelin Station, Dandy Lion made a move to Park Hill in September 2021. With the move, owners Duc Huynh (the man behind banh mi favorite Vinh Xuong Bakery) and his wife, Dominique, added a unique spin: The latest iteration of Dandy Lion is part coffee shop, part plant store. Lush with greenery, the bright space is a tranquil spot for sipping lavender lattes, Vietnamese iced coffee and chai paired with bites like croissants and breakfast burritos.

Best Neighborhood Cafe

The Noshery

The Noshery
Filled with art, items from local makers for sale and boundless good vibes, the Noshery is more than a cafe; it's a neighborhood hub for the Northside — and don't you dare call the area by any other name. Co-owner Justa Ward Alvarez is just as passionate about the neighborhood's history and future as she is about pastries, pies and custom birthday cakes for kids of the cafe's regulars — of which there are many. Whether you're popping in for a latte or lunch, the Nosh will be there for you with scratch-made food, a caffeine fix and a friendly face.

Best Neighborhood Market

Pete's Fruits & Vegetables

Pete's Fruits & Vegetables
When the shelves at the big grocery stores went bare during the pandemic, small neighborhood markets became lifelines for many. But Pete's Fruits & Vegetables had already been just that for the Hilltop neighborhood for over forty years. Under the watchful eye of two generations of the Moutzouris family, Pete's stocks top-quality produce and local packaged products (Sweet Action ice cream, the Real Dill pickles, Tender Belly bacon); it also operates an on-site butchery and offers prepared meals with a Greek flair. We're particularly enamored of its feta bar, bacalao (salted cod) and Greek pastries (and booze). And the baklava that's sold at the register is nearly impossible to pass up.

Best Diner

Pete's Kitchen

Pete's Kitchen
While Denver has lost some of its classic diners since the beginning of the pandemic (RIP, Breakfast King, Denver Diner and Tom's Diner), the pancake-flipping neon chef above Pete's Kitchen remains a beacon on East Colfax. Owned by the Contos family since 1988 — and bearing the name of patriarch Pete Contos, who passed away in 2019 — it satisfies like no other, whether you're there for a gyros omelet, a burrito smothered in green chile or just a burger and fries. And you can stop in at all hours (at least on weekends), when it's one of the only 24-hour options in town.

Best Patio for Pets

Romero's K9 Club & Tap House

Romero's K9 Club and Tap House
Romero's is serious about pleasing your pooch while providing a safe and clean atmosphere for humans. Some restaurants allow dogs on the patio, but this Lafayette beer bar takes the time to register dogs before they're allowed in the leash-free outdoor beer garden. It really is a club, with passes that can be purchased for a day, month or year; there's a temperature-controlled pavilion for on-leash furry friends, as well as a humans-only indoor bar. Even better, you'll find a stellar craft beer list and bar snacks for both you and your faithful companion.

Best Restaurant Patio

Joy Hill

Best Restaurant Patio
Molly Martin

The only thing better than sipping a glass of Lambrusco and noshing on Joy Hill's sourdough-crust pizzas is enjoying both on its patio. Located at the back of the restaurant's upper level, it's technically a rooftop patio — though at only two stories up, it's not going to trigger anyone's fear of heights. It does, however, offer an unobstructed view of the Rockies. Snag a seat at sunset for the ultimate colorful Colorado experience.

