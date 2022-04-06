Known to regulars simply as El Tep, this Englewood staple has been serving the neighborhood since 1978. In 2015, the original location closed, with plans to reopen a few blocks farther south. Cravings grew nearly out of control as nearly two years passed before El Tep finally debuted in its new home, in a large space with colorful walls and tables, wooden chairs that bear the restaurant's name and piñatas strung from the ceiling. While it boasts some of the best green chile in town, the true can't-miss option here is the carnitas, served simply on a plate with rice, beans and a tortilla on the side. The slow-cooked pork studded with onions and peppers is crisped before serving, and is an exemplary take on the classic.