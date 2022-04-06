From your morning coffee run to lunch meetings on the patio and evening cocktails at Curio Bar, Denver Central Market is an all-day destination for all things delicious in the heart of RiNo. Its eleven vendors sell everything from pizza, raw oysters and charcuterie boards to ice cream and gourmet chocolate — but this isn't just a place for dining in. The vendors here also offer baked goods, meats, specialty foods and pantry items for home use so that you can pick up dinner essentials while grabbing a lunch sandwich to go.