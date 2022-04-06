It sometimes seems like the people working at this vinyl listening bar were hired solely for their taste in music — though their serving skills aren't bad, either. Owners Mitchell Foster and Will Minter took inspiration from Japanese jazz kissas (a jazz tea of sorts; the two went on a ten-day trip to Tokyo to soak up the aesthetic) as well as other listening bars to create a unique spot in the heart of the Art District on Santa Fe. As Denver's first kissa-style record bar, ESP HiFi plays a variety of genres, from ambient and jazz to funk and soul, all through high-class Garrard 401 turntables, Line Magnetic 518ia tube amps, and Klipsch Cornwall and Klipschorn speakers. You'll be shazamming the whole time.