The problem with plant stores is that they sell plants — whether the buyer has any idea what to do with those plants at home or just loves how they look in the store. Jessica Schutz of Green Lady Gardens doesn't believe in letting customers walk out without knowing exactly what they're getting into. At the very least, every plant comes with an instruction card, and if you ask for more advice, you'll definitely get it. The small but well-rooted shop also has an exemplary collection of pretty, artist-designed pottery to brighten up your new greenery.