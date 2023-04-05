Best Gathering for Geeks

First it was Denver Comic Con, and then after San Diego Comic Con trademarked that name, it became Denver Pop Culture Con. But only for one year: FAN EXPO HQ bought the convention in 2021. No matter the name, the four-day summer event has remained a favorite for geeks in Colorado and beyond. Whether you're into comic books, Lord of the Rings, superheroes, Star Wars, Star Trek, Dungeons & Dragons, cosplaying or all of the above, FAN EXPO is the convention of the year. In 2022, the con returned fully in person for the first time since 2019, and guests included all the hobbit heroes from LOTR (Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd, Sean Astin and Dominic Monaghan) and a spectacular set of Star Wars stars (Anthony Daniels, Ming-Na Wen, Katee Sackhoff).fanexpohq.com