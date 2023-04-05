Best Museum for Locals

A denizen of Denver's underground nightlife, Shadows Gather has been sneaking into clubs since before she was legally allowed in. And she continues to revel in the club scene, taking spur-of-the-moment Instax photographs of the raucous moments, faces and T&A of the queer and punk communities. She's gained a big following on Instagram for her snapshots of rebellion that echo the stylings of influential New York photographer Nan Goldin. Her pics have also gotten her flagged on social media, however, given their subject matter, which ranges from a person sniffing poppers to someone doing a bump of blow off a blade. Each picture pulls you in and nudges you to unleash your own badass inner club kid.