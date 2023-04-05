Best New Public Art

Anyone old enough to remember the dog races at the Mile High Kennel Club remembers Rusty, the mechanical coursing rabbit, and the announcer's eternal cry of "Here comes Rusty!" Mile High shut down the greyhound racing in 2008, and the track sat empty until Commerce City Urban Renewal bought the land in 2011; redevelopment plans broke ground in 2020. But what goes around comes around: In tribute to the land's roots, local artists Los Supersónicos (aka Carlos Frésquez and Francisco Zamora) recently installed their rabbit sculpture, "Here Comes Rusty," at the new Landing at Greyhound Park.