Best Edibles Company

Joyibles

Joyibles

Cannabis growers are infatuated with strains named after candy, but if you want the realest intersection of candy and cannabis, then look no further than Joyibles. Relatively new to Colorado's edibles scene, Joyibles has come out with back-to-back hits in JoyGum, a unique line of THC-infused chewing gum, and Skittles-inspired Joy Bombs. Both are delicious and don't deviate far from their sugary inspirations, with Joy Bombs even coming in original, sour and tropical flavors reminiscent of the rainbow. Each piece of gum or candy has varying THC and CBD content, so they're easy to microdose — or mow down, if you're looking for a heavier hit. Just be sure to keep count of how many you eat during a movie, or you'll be glued to the chair by the time the end credits roll.

joyibles.com

Best Cannabis Instagram Page

MileHighDave

We don't have much patience for influencers who hawk only the latest pre-roll or promo code. Luckily for us, Dave is here, man. A grower with over 25 years of experience, MileHighDave has been pheno-hunting since 2020 for the best genetics he can find in an effort to launch his own breeding company. To our further benefit, Dave has been documenting his journey on Instagram as he grows and grades different phenotypes of colorful, intense strains like Chocolate Kevorkian and Dante's Inferno — a strain one could argue he has already perfected. Information about terpenes, seed providers, genetics and growing conditions are almost always shared, and each post makes us eager for 4:20 to get here, already. If you want to learn or just be inspired by beautiful buds, follow Dave — he won't let you down.

instagram.com/milehighdave420

Best Head Shop

Myxed Up Creations

Myxed Up Creations

Myxed Up Creations founder Phil Guerin dropped out of Colorado State University and moved into his parents' basement to make clay mushrooms just as the '90s began, and the rest is Denver history. Guerin first opened Myxed Up in 1992 on Colfax Boulevard, and he hasn't left the street since, despite having to move three times for various reasons and opening a second location in Aurora. Now on East Colfax and Ivy Street, Myxed Up Denver is one of the city's largest head shops, embracing hemp, CBD and all things counterculture that have sprouted up in Colorado over the years. Hundreds of glassware, vape and smoking accessory brands are sold at Myxed Up, as well as clothing apparel, herb storage containers, air fresheners, smokeable hemp products and Guerin's signature clay mushrooms.

5800 East Colfax Avenue
303-322-8200
1718 South Chambers Road, Aurora
303-695-9500
myxedup.com

Best CBD Product

Charlotte's Web Sport Daily Edge

Charlotte's Web has been a leader in the CBD field since the cannabinoid became widely utilized in the mid-2010s, and has been putting its CBD oils, capsules and other products through third-party testing ever since. That work paid off in 2022, when Major League Baseball announced that Charlotte's Web was the official CBD supplier for the MLB. The company's Sport Daily Edge CBD Oil is a full-spectrum oil of hemp-derived cannabinoids like CBD, CBG and CBN that helps daily focus, sleep and exercise recovery when used regularly. You don't need to have a cannon or hit homers to use the Daily Edge, which costs a little over $1.50 per day if purchased on subscriptions — but there's a good chance you'll feel like an all-star soon enough. And because of all those studies and requirements that come with partnering with professional sports, you don't have to worry about failing a drug test.

charlottesweb.com/sport-daily-edge

Best CBD Pet Product

Colorado Hemp Honey

Colorado Hemp Honey's CBD balms and oils for pets are great, but we're here to advocate on behalf of the honey. In moderate amounts, honey provides the same benefits to dogs and cats as it does for humans, helping to alleviate allergies and inflammation. Add CBD to the mix, and this honey can help your pet sleep and reduce their anxiety, too. Founder Nick French has been keeping bees for fifteen years now, but he's in on the joke. The Colorado Hemp Honey website sells cannabis leaf-shaped lick mats for pets right next to the hemp honey. Simply add a few drops of CBD honey to the marijuana lick mat, and watch your dog become a pothead. Given how delicious honey is, you don't have to worry about convincing them to eat it.

coloradohemphoney.com

Best Dispensary for a New Cannabis User

Reefer Madness

If you're new to cannabis and dispensary shopping, then Reefer Madness is a safe choice. Not only will you find one of the most extensive menus in Denver, with well over 200 recreational and medical strains and dozens of edibles and hash options, but you'll also be able to stick it to decades of prohibitionist propaganda by shopping at a store named after an infamous (and hilariously bad) anti-marijuana movie from 1936. The only madness you'll suffer here is from the ridiculous amount of options, but not to worry: Reefer Madness won't rush you, and the budtenders are patient with questions.

Best In-House Creations at a Dispensary

Allgreens

Medical marijuana patients have been getting screwed by lawmakers and lobbyists for almost a decade now, but at least they still have Allgreens. The medical-only dispensary in south Denver sells $6 grams of shatter, as well as rosin capable of standing up to the other hash lords of Colorado, but at a much lower price. Even Allgreens' private reserve costs less than $30 per gram, and the in-house full-melt live heads and 4-gram buckets of rosin are the most affordably priced fire in town. You might find something cheaper or a brand with more hype, but nothing beats the value of Allgreens extractions.

Best Dispensary Waiting Room

Lightshade

Spending time in a waiting room like you're in a doctor's office just to shop for cannabis with names like Jigglers or Super Boof is starting to feel like unnecessary posturing. Props to Lightshade for making us comfortable while we have to do it. You can always count on climate control and comfortable chairs at a Lightshade store, which isn't as common as you'd expect at dispensaries, and water, magazines and an updated dispensary menu are usually within reach, too. Most dispensaries don't put much effort into the waiting area, and that affects patience on crowded days. Lightshade's chill station makes us slow down and appreciate the small stuff. After all, buying weed used to be a lot harder than this.

lightshade.com

Best Medical-Only Dispensary

Higher Grade

Dispensaries that serve only medical marijuana patients are disappearing faster than a pinner, with just a handful left in Denver as recreational businesses take over Colorado. Patients across town can still rely on Higher Grade, though, thanks to the company's medical-only dispensaries in Cherry Hills and Highland. Higher Grade's in-house flower is some of the very best in Denver. In fact, we've yet to smoke better versions of Raspberry Beret, Grape OZ and Peach Crescendo in town, but the prices are much more affordable than those of popular third-party growers. Weekly deals span everything from edibles to rosin at Higher Grade, and medical members get even more perks. Let the recreational rush hour take place at Higher Grade's rec shop in the Civic Center neighborhood, and support the medical locations still fighting the good fight.

Best In-House Flower at a Dispensary

KrystaLeaves

Krystaleaves

Did anyone else wake up one morning and realize that most of Denver's good cannabis isn't attached to a dispensary anymore? That's a stark difference from a few years ago, when branded growers weren't really a thing and top-shelf flower was still grown internally. KrystaLeaves is one of the few dispensaries keeping that pulse of in-house flower alive, pumping out some of Denver's most intriguing and terp-heavy cannabis. Multiple phenotypes of the same strain are common at KrystaLeaves, as are in-house creations with big followings, like the Con Leche and Grape TK. Founded by the Fernandez family and largely overseen by son Alex, this Commerce City cultivation is worth the drive, especially if you have a sharp nose.

