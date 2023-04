Jay Vollmar

Best Of Denver® 2023

Did we hallucinate the last three years? Consume too many 'shrooms in anticipation of the passage of Proposition 122? However we did it, Denver survived and emerged on the other side, and now it's time to celebrate this city. The Best of Denver 2023 is packed with old standbys that survived as well as smart newcomers that popped up like, well, magic mushrooms; they all add up to show why we're so high on the Mile High City.