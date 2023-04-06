Westword Readers Have Spoken: Here Are the Best of Denver 2023 Readers' Choice Winners

Navigation
April 6, 2023 1:34PM

Jay Vollmar
We received 120,731 votes in 153 categories from the good people of metro Denver, and here are the readers' picks for Best of Denver 2023! Thank you to everyone who voted.

You can also view all of our Best of Denver editors' picks online and on newsstands.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Best Comedy Night
Comedy Works Denver

Best Denver Park
Washington Park

Best Disc Golf Course
Johnny Roberts Disc Golf Course
Best Dog Park
Cherry Creek Dog Park
Best Drag Show
Hamburger Mary's Drag Brunch

Best Place to People-Watch
Cheesman Park

CANNABIS & MORE

Best Bargains at a Dispensary
Lit

Best Cannabis Instagram
@extractsdaily

Best CBD Pet Product
Sweet Mary Jane Creature Comfort

Best CBD Product
Sweet Mary Jane Popcorn

Best CBN, CBG or THCV Product
Wyld CBG Pear Gummies

Best Customer Service at a Dispensary
Kind Castle

Best Dispensary for a New Cannabis User
The Joint by Cannabis

Best Dispensary Waiting Room
Best In-House Flower at a Dispensary
Kind Castle

Best Non-Candy Edible
Flower Powder

Best Old-School Hash
The Greenery Hash Factory

Best Rosin
Mighty Melts

Best Rosin Edible
Leiffa Chocolate Bars

Best Seed Company
Striped Seeds

Best Vape Cartridge
O.pen Daily Strains


FOOD & DRINK

Best Bakery
Bakery Four

Best Bar for Playing Games
The Basketball Social House

Best Bar for Watching Games
Number Thirty Eight

Best Bar/Restaurant for a Breakup
Steuben's Uptown

Best Bar/Restaurant for a First Date
Broadway Roxy

Best Barbecue Restaurant
Post Oak Barbecue

Best Breakfast
First Watch

Best Breakfast Burrito
Renegade Burrito

Best Brunch
FIRE Restaurant & Lounge

Best Central/South American Restaurant (not Mexican)
Lucina Eatery & Bar

Best Chicken Sandwich
Clucks Chicken

Best Chicken Wings
Fire on the Mountain

Best Chinese Restaurant
Bao Brewhouse

Best Cidery
Waldschänke Ciders

Best Colorado Distillery
Woody Creek Distillery

Best Diner
Hits the Spot

Best Distillery Taproom
Ironton Distillery

Best Dive Bar
Dive Inn

Best Doughnuts
Voodoo Doughnut

Best Dumplings
Mason's Dumpling Shop

Best Ethiopian Restaurant
Konjo Ethiopian Food

Best Food Hall
Avanti

Best Food Truck/Cart
Big Apple Bodega

Best French Fries
Steuben's

Best French Restaurant
Brasserie Brixton

Best Fried Chicken
Cluck Chicken

Best German/Eastern European Restaurant
Bohemian Biergarten

Best Green Chile
Chile con Quesadilla

Best Hamburger
Knockabout Burgers

Best Italian Restaurant
Luca d'Italia

Best Korean Restaurant
Dae Gee Korean BBQ

Best Old-School Italian Restaurant
Gaetano's

Best Oysters
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

Best Pizza in a Non-Pizzeria
Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar

Best Pizzeria
Blue Pan Pizza

Best Poke
Ohana Island Kitchen

Best Ramen
Uncle

Best Restaurant Patio
Number Thirty Eight

Best Sandwich Shop
Old School Heros

Best Seafood Restaurant
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

Best Southern/Soul Restaurant
Nola Jane Restaurant & Bar

Best Sports Bar
I.C. Brewhouse

Best Steakhouse
Guard & Grace

Best Sushi Restaurant
Sushi Den

Best Tacos
Chile con Quesadilla

Best Tamales
La Popular

Best Thai Restaurant
Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar

Best Vegan Restaurant
Just Be Kitchen

Best Wine Bar
Noble Riot

MUSIC & VENUES

Best All-Ages Club
The Church

Best Bathrooms at a Venue
Mission Ballroom

Best Blues Club
Dazzle Denver

Best Country Venue
Grizzly Rose

Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club

Best Gay/LGBTQ Club
Charlie's Denver

Best Hip-Hop Club
Your Mom's House

Best Indoor-Outdoor Venue
Number Thirty Eight

Best Jazz Club
Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club

Best New Club
The Crypt

Best Open-Mic Night
Broadway Roxy

Best Radio DJ
Iris Berkeley

Best Sound System
Mission Ballroom


SHOPPING & SERVICES
Best Bookstore –– New Books
Tattered Cover
Best Bookstore –– Used Books
Mutiny Information Cafe
Best Comic Book Store
Mile High Comics
Best Free Service
Mile High on the Cheap
Best Gardening Supply Store
City Floral Garden Center
Best Liquor Store
Argonaut Wine and Liquor

Best Local Influencer
Emily McCarter

Best Local Instagram
@i70things
Best Local Podcast –– Entertainment
Good Witch - Bad Witch
Best Local Podcast –– News
Good Witch - Bad Witch
Best Local TikTok
FashioNation
Best Place to Buy Flowers
Rowdy Poppy
Best Plant Store
The Plant Room
Best Record Store
Twist & Shout
Best Store at Denver International Airport
Tattered Cover
Best Store in RiNo
Modern Nomad
Best Store on Broadway
It's a Bodega
Best Store on East Colfax
Twist & Shout
Best Store on the 16th Street Mall
I Heart Denver Store
Best Store on the Pearl Street Mall
Peppercorn
Best Store on West Colfax
Chaos Vintage and Thrift
Best Talk-Show Host
Graffiti Johnson
Best Thrift Store
Strawberry Mountain
Best Vintage Store
Strawberry Mountain
