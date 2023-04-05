Best Dance Club

The Beacon has become one of the most desirable hot spots in RiNo since Mario Nocifera and Robert Champion opened it in December 2021, and it's easy to see why. The space is brimming with immersive installations from local artists, including Jon Medina, Aleesha Anderson and Sidney Connell; even the ceiling above the dance floor is a work of art, with a massive cloud-like installation hanging over the packed crowds that gather there. The Beacon emphasizes supporting local musicians, too, and has become a destination for people who want to dance and let loose, and perhaps even stumble upon secret sets from famous DJs. With all-around good vibes, you'll find yourself coming back for more.