Best Drink Deals at a Venue

A bold turquoise-and-gold-striped exterior emblazoned with a lion heralds an intimate music lounge with dive-bar vibes, grungy music, cheap drinks and lip-smacking slices of pizza. The Lion's Lair is one of Denver's oldest independent music venues, first opening as the Playboy Club in the 1930s and then the Aladdin Club before reopening in the early '90s in its current iteration. The lounge has a varied calendar (including weekly open mics for both music and comedy) and books local bands almost every night. Most important, the drinks here are cheap: Well liquor, shots and beer range from $5 to $7, and during happy hour (Thursday to Sunday, 3 to 8 p.m.), all drinks are an additional $1 off.