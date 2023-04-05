Best Indoor Venue

We can't emphasize enough how much we love Mission Ballroom, which has showcased the best local acts along with national and international artists since it opened in 2019. The layout is impeccable, with amphitheater seating that mimics the wide steps of Red Rocks, an ample floor area, and bars on each side at both the top and the bottom, which makes grabbing a drink without missing out on music easy. The acoustics are also incredible, and who can forget the massive disco ball that lights up in a flower-of-life geometric pattern (and won its own Best of Denver award in 2022)? Playing the 4,000-capacity space, which is operated by AEG, is now on many musicians' bucket lists.