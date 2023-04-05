Best Open-Mic Night

The Mercury Cafe, with its twinkling fairy lights, intricately painted tables, fresh flowers and shimmering disco balls, is a legendary local hot spot for poets, authors, musicians and coffee aficionados. The Merc does it all and does it well, but one of its biggest draws is the weekly open-mic night on Wednesday, where you'll find diverse, soulful, often gifted aspiring musicians holding down the stage. This open-mic night has all the ingredients for a one-of-a-kind evening out: local talent, a friendly audience, drinks, desserts and, of course, the welcoming vibes of the Mercury's inclusive atmosphere.