Best Liquor Store

Bottle Shop 33

Sure, you can now grab basic beer and wine at the grocery store, but can you pick up a set of vintage glassware while chatting with knowledgeable staff members about their favorite bitters for an Old Fashioned? You can at Bottle Shop 33, a swanky store named for the year Prohibition ended that specializes in mixology and entertaining. Here the employees know regulars by name and are always quick to offer up suggestions for a funky wine to take to the park, the perfect beer to take to a dinner party, or the best gin for your ideal martini.

1080 South Gaylord Street
303-722-2129
bottleshop33.com

Best Bookstore — New Books

The Bookies

Indie bookstore lovers are still mourning the loss of BookBar — which is all the more reason to rally around its cozy sibling, a local institution that's been serving up children's books and other family-friendly fare for more than half a century. The Bookies shows a lot of love for the community with storytimes, a gift registry for teachers, events featuring local authors and more, and the community loves it back.

4315 East Mississippi Avenue
303 759-1117
thebookies.com

Best Bookstore — Used Books

Capitol Hill Books

A Denver institution of affordable reads for over forty years, Capitol Hill Books might as well be rooted into the ground at East Colfax Avenue and Grant Street, right across the street from the State Capitol. A truck has taken out the front of the building, COVID-19's financial chaos threatened its future, and protests in 2020 were a tumultuous storm for the building's windows. Despite all of the recent challenges, however, Capitol Hill Books owner Holly Brooks has kept the store open and shelves full with a smile. Sci-fi readers, comic book fans, history buffs and new families will all find something worth taking home, whether it's a crisp copy of Dune, a how-to book for gardening, or a stack of old National Geographics from the 1980s. You can find Capitol Hill Books' inventory on Amazon, but nothing beats the smell and serenity of a quiet, well-stocked book store — especially when you can walk out with multiple reads for less than $15.

Best Comic Book Store

Mile High Comics

Calling Mile High Comics a comic book store is technically correct. It is a store, and it mostly sells comics. But that would be like calling a great white shark a fish, or the Amazon simply a stream of water. There's more to this place than the label, which is evident the second you step inside the 45,000-square-foot warehouse dedicated to comics, superheroes and much, much more. Classic and limited-edition comic books, old copies of magazines like Heavy Metal and Fangoria, and ridiculously fun pieces of pop culture can all be found here, as can the latest graphic novels and single-issue releases. We've walked in on card-game tournaments and lucha libre wrestling matches, and walked out with comic books about Charles Barkley vs. Godzilla. This place is an OG for seasoned comic lovers, and a spark of light for those lacking imagination.

  • 4600 Jason St., Denver, 80211 Map

Best Record Store

Wax Trax Records

Jon Solomon

Wax Trax Records is a musical nirvana. The longtime Capitol Hill landmark offers every physical format imaginable, with walls of cassette tapes and a storefront filled with CDs. But it's the vinyl — still the best way to listen to music — that makes the space so divine. No matter the genre, Wax Trax has it, with bins of world and classical records nestling up against rows of blues, jazz and country. Of course, you'll find also rock and its many subgenres, including heavy metal. The local music section is a gem and is as eclectic as Denver's scene. Turntables allow people to check out any records they want, and Wax Trax staffers are always on hand to provide a deep-cut recommendation or ten.

Best Vintage Store

Goldmine Vintage

Courtesy Goldmine Vintage Facebook page

You'll find a true treasure trove of vintage goods at Goldmine Vintage, which moved to Denver from Boulder in 2017 and has been a hit on Broadway ever since. Get lost in the selection of invaluable records from the Beatles, Jethro Tull, Thelonious Monk and more, or find yourself with a pile of wacky T-shirts with bizarre slogans. Cowboy boots and quality leather jackets are consistent finds here, as are flannels, dresses, purses and jewelry. All in all, the store's name says it all.

Best Vintage Store for Service

Rosey's Rescues

Rosey's may be a one-woman affair, but vintage picker Rosey Floyd goes overboard to help a customer, a skill she learned while working in customer service for the tech industry. She keeps a list of specific items people might be looking for, practices fair pricing (even with pricey brands) and adds a little TLC to all of her finds, fixing and upcycling to bring out the best in each piece. Find Rosey at the Lafayette Flea on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as on Etsy and Poshmark.

Lafayette Flea, 130 East Spaulding Street, Lafayette
720-838-0758
thelafayetteflea.com

Best Thrift Store

Mile High Thrift

It can take hours to make your way through all the goods at this sprawling store, where you never quite know what you might find on any given visit. Sure, there are some firmly worded rules (cashiers will refuse to price any item without a tag, for example) and no dressing rooms, but it's a total adventure digging through the housewares, decor, shoes, color-coded clothing and everything in between at Mile High Thrift. It also offers 50 percent-off deals every day of the week (though Wednesday specials are limited to seniors), and while it used to be cash-only, it takes plastic these days. Go big or go home!

Best Bridal Alterations

The Wedding Seamstress

Planning a wedding can feel as stressful as being in charge of the nuclear football, but brides who are ready to tear their hair out will find a moment of calm at the Wedding Seamstress, which truly exemplifies the idea that a bride deserves the best on her wedding day. An experienced team of seamstresses will make every dress fit perfectly, for a cost that's agreed to up front. The only tears at this wedding shop are those of joy.

6520 Wadsworth Boulevard, #209B, Arvada
720-435-1004
theweddingseamstressarvada.com

Best Way to Have Your Old Couch Hauled Away for Free

The Good Couch

Founded in a storage unit in 2017 by a photographer and a fly-fishing guide, the Good Couch will take away your tired, rump-sprung sofa for free, then refurbish and resell it at an affordable price at its new location in Lakewood. Not only does this business reduce landfill waste, but it also gives back by donating to the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, which sits well with everyone.

8475 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
303-246-2174
thegoodusedcouch.com

