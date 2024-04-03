Best Affordable, High- Quality Comedy Club

Denver Comedy Underground's welcome deal of pizza, a drink, easy parking and fantastic comedy for just $20 provides the perfect mix for a hilarious night out. Launched by Ben Bryant in 2019 and moved to Capitol Hill in September 2021, today the venue offers performances from Thursday through Saturday with an impressive lineup of emerging voices as well as nationally recognized comedians from such platforms as Netflix and Comedy Central. Bryant's commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment at an accessible price point, paired with Denver's rich comedic talent and enthusiastic audiences, makes Denver Comedy Underground the epitome of affordable, high-quality comedy.Althea Center, 1400 Williams Street
303-578-9213
denvercomedyunderground.com