Best Chocolate Trip

The Pâtisserie
Theatre Artibus

The Theatre Artibus production of The Pâtisserie at the Savoy was a Willy Wonka journey for the theatrically adventurous and the cocoa-curious. This dark (chocolate) comedy — masterminded by the creative genius of Buba Basishvili, Meghan Frank, Tiffany Ogburn and Nicole Dietze — took audiences into the mind of a lone soldier navigating a bizarre factory where the taste of nostalgia is harvested from the memories of its workers. The play combined the sweetness of nostalgia with the bitterness of lost memories, and original music by David Rynhart and lighting by Sean Mallary amplified the haunting atmosphere, making The Pâtisserie an unforgettable dive into physical theater and the profound influences of nostalgia. With this bold production, Theatre Artibus left audiences hungry for more.

303-476-5920
theartibus.com

Best Holiday Show

Audacious Theatre Company

Forget your traditional holiday spectacles: Audacious Theatre Company's Drunk Christmas provides unmatched holiday revelry, giving A Christmas Carol a hilariously inebriated twist. This annual fundraiser goes beyond mere performance, immersing audiences in a retelling where the actors — and audience — are as spirited as the ghosts visiting Scrooge. Staged in the cozy confines of local bars, the production cleverly incorporates a drinking game, ensuring that every "Humbug" and carol sung is a cue for communal merriment, making it a holiday must-see.

audacioustheatre.com

Best Theater Bar

Town Hall Arts Center

Town Hall Arts Center enhances the theater-going experience with its unparalleled theater bar, ensuring that patrons enjoy a fully dimensional experience that extends beyond the stage. Under the vision of Savannah Reeves, THAC's director of patron and community engagement, the venue has transformed its bar with upgrades including digital menus, QR code pre-ordering and curated playlists. The diverse drink menu caters to all tastes, from budget-friendly wines and local beers to organic options and production-themed cocktails.

Best Season for a Theater Company

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

The Arvada Center

Under the artistic direction of Lynne Collins, the Arvada Center offered an impressive lineup last season, including thought-provoking productions of Our Town and The Laramie Project alongside crowd-pleasers such as Damn Yankees, Cinderella and the enchanting Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. These selections not only highlighted the state's top talent, but also underscored the center's commitment to a wide variety of programming. Building on the success of its 2023 season, the Arvada Center is poised to captivate audiences once again in 2024.

Best New Theater

Miners Alley Performing Arts Center

Miners Alley Performing Arts Center's $4.95 million transformation of the former Meyer Hardware into a state-of-the-art theater space is a testament to vision and community spirit, and signifies a monumental step toward making Golden a year-round cultural destination. The renovation project debuted with a 157-seat black box theater, a warm and welcoming lobby, an inviting bar and a versatile backstage area, setting a new standard for theater spaces.

1100 Miner's Alley, Golden
303-935-3044
minersalley.com

Best Theater Adaptation

The Savoy Denver

The Savoy Denver could be the crown jewel of adaptable, intimate theaters. Located in the historic Curtis Park neighborhood, this Victorian gem, built in 1889, has been thoughtfully renovated to honor its rich history while serving the modern needs of the community. Its second floor, once a bustling social hall, has been transformed into a versatile space that hosts an array of theater companies while also serving as the permanent home of Theatre Artibus.

Best Choreography in a Theater Production

Sophisticated Ladies
Vintage Theatre

Vintage Theatre's Sophisticated Ladies did justice to Duke Ellington's legacy. Director and choreographer Christopher Page-Sanders, in conjunction with musical director Jodel Charles, crafted a spectacle that celebrated Black joy through the power of Ellington's music, set against the backdrop of the Harlem Renaissance. The choreography not only highlighted the ensemble's talent, but also conveyed themes of love, sexuality and life's pleasures.

Best Theatrical Dance Group

Wonderbound

Wonderbound has firmly established itself as a premier contemporary ballet company, as evidenced by its ambitious four-show 2023 season: Reckoning at the Red Herring Tavern, The Sandman, Wicked Bayou and Icy Haught. Under the artistic leadership of Garrett Ammon and Dawn Fay, this powerhouse, now celebrating its tenth season, creates collaborative artistic experiences that transcend the medium's boundaries and engage audiences in the exploration of the human experience. With a new permanent home at 3824 Dahlia Street, Wonderbound has both secured its future in the city and elevated its ability to produce captivating performances.

3824 Dahlia Street
303-292-4700
wonderbound.com

