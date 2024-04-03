Best Chocolate Trip

The Theatre Artibus production of The Pâtisserie at the Savoy was a Willy Wonka journey for the theatrically adventurous and the cocoa-curious. This dark (chocolate) comedy — masterminded by the creative genius of Buba Basishvili, Meghan Frank, Tiffany Ogburn and Nicole Dietze — took audiences into the mind of a lone soldier navigating a bizarre factory where the taste of nostalgia is harvested from the memories of its workers. The play combined the sweetness of nostalgia with the bitterness of lost memories, and original music by David Rynhart and lighting by Sean Mallary amplified the haunting atmosphere, making The Pâtisserie an unforgettable dive into physical theater and the profound influences of nostalgia. With this bold production, Theatre Artibus left audiences hungry for more.