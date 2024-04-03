Best Holiday Show

Forget your traditional holiday spectacles: Audacious Theatre Company's Drunk Christmas provides unmatched holiday revelry, giving A Christmas Carol a hilariously inebriated twist. This annual fundraiser goes beyond mere performance, immersing audiences in a retelling where the actors — and audience — are as spirited as the ghosts visiting Scrooge. Staged in the cozy confines of local bars, the production cleverly incorporates a drinking game, ensuring that every "Humbug" and carol sung is a cue for communal merriment, making it a holiday must-see.audacioustheatre.com