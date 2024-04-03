Best Inclusive Burlesque Troupe

Comprising performers with disabilities who want to make burlesque accessible to all, Broken Babes is the city's most inclusive burlesque troupe. It's also a joy to watch. Founded by Allie Soreass, who was a "kitten" for the long-running Ooh La La Presents burlesque troupe, and Bella Brujita in 2021, Broken Babes memorializes the nickname the founders would call each other after performances that often left them sore and covered in ice packs. But that didn't deter their love of the art form, and they've since welcomed other burlesque-curious and seasoned performers into the fold.@the_broken_babes