Best Museum Exhibit With a Mural Series

Eight local muralists painted across downtown Boulder for a series called Celebrating Colorado's Black Street Artists, produced by Street Wise Arts and the Museum of Boulder to go along with the museum's exhibition Proclaiming Colorado's Black History. Thomas "Detour" Evans, Yazz Atmore, Jahna Rae, Rob Hill, Marcus Murray, Devin "Speaks" Urioste, Jasmine Holmes-Piesco and Selah Laurel all created murals that reflected the exhibit's theme of Black history in the state. The exhibit, which was two years in the making, is on view through September 2025.