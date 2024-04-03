Best New Fiction by a Colorado Author

Lots of great fiction was published in 2023, but Stephen Graham Jones's Don't Fear the Reaper — the second in his Indian Lake trilogy, which began with My Heart Is a Chainsaw and will finish up later this year with The Angel of Indian Lake — really stuck with us. Fans of horror will love every blood-soaked word in this trilogy of desperation and flat-out dark thrills. The series is not for the faint of heart, but Graham puts a beautifully Indigenous spin on what's become a love letter to the whole horror genre. This isn't just the best fiction book from a Colorado author in the past year; it's one of the best books of the year, period.