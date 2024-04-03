Best New Theater

Miners Alley Performing Arts Center's $4.95 million transformation of the former Meyer Hardware into a state-of-the-art theater space is a testament to vision and community spirit, and signifies a monumental step toward making Golden a year-round cultural destination. The renovation project debuted with a 157-seat black box theater, a warm and welcoming lobby, an inviting bar and a versatile backstage area, setting a new standard for theater spaces.1100 Miner's Alley, Golden
303-935-3044
minersalley.com