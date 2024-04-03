Best Theatrical Dance Group

Wonderbound has firmly established itself as a premier contemporary ballet company, as evidenced by its ambitious four-show 2023 season: Reckoning at the Red Herring Tavern, The Sandman, Wicked Bayou and Icy Haught. Under the artistic leadership of Garrett Ammon and Dawn Fay, this powerhouse, now celebrating its tenth season, creates collaborative artistic experiences that transcend the medium's boundaries and engage audiences in the exploration of the human experience. With a new permanent home at 3824 Dahlia Street, Wonderbound has both secured its future in the city and elevated its ability to produce captivating performances.