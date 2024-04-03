Best CBN, CBG or THCV Product

A line of Skittles-inspired candies from Colorado edibles maker Joyibles, Joy Bombs surprised us last year with its sour and tropical THC bites. But now that CBN is in the mix, that sugar rush just got a lot smoother. Each pack of Joy Bombs Dream Blends is packed with 100 milligrams of THC and 100 milligrams of CBN, with every little nibble dosed with 2.5 milligrams of both. At forty pieces per bag, these delicious rainbow bites can be microdosed or eaten by the mouthful for an early slumber, as CBN is a common cannabinoid for sleepytime edibles.joyibles.com