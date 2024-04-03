Best Infused Flower

Denver has more legal cannabis cultivations than anywhere else in Colorado, but the best weed available in the Mile High is grown in Ordway, a small town in the southeastern corner of the state. Try some of the Orange Cream Cake, Georgia Pie, MAC #4, Triangle Kush and whatever else Bubba's Kush founder Chris Kaiser dishes out, and you might be ready to drive three hours to see the chef at work. The Orange Cream Cake, full of sour, sugary fumes and a creamy, nutty funkiness, will remind you of an Orange Julius one second and a cheese board the next. The tropical and acidic fruity notes of MAC #4 are like Golden Goat on steroids, and the Triangle Kush and Two-Step are both odiferous odes to skunky classics. Fans of Bubba's Kush flower and fresh-frozen bubble hash have been asking Kaiser to expand Bubba's Kush into rosin, which he's done with a few collaborations — but hash has always been a bonus to Kaiser, who proudly grows his plants to be smoked.