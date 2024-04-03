Best Infused Flower

Hash-covered buds, also known as caviar or moon rocks, aren't anything new to dispensaries — but good ones are. Similar to pre-rolls, caviar's starting materials are rarely tip-top, but all of those worries go out the window with Locol Love. The Boulder-based cultivation is one of Colorado's top wholesale growers, with impressive cuts of Colorado Cream Soda, Minties, Monkey Berries and much more. Now you can get those same beautiful nugs with a frosty coat of solventless sift, collected in-house, for a few bucks extra. The high feels clean and supercharged, even for strong tolerances, and the kief sticks to the buds well enough for a slow burn. If you're looking to impress a cannabis connoisseur without breaking the bank or just want something stiff in case of emergency, this is a great choice.locol-love.com