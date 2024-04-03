Best New Cannabis Brand

In Greece, the word "meraki" means "to put your soul into something," and we can trust this Boulder-area grow to do just that. Founded by longtime Colorado cannabis guys Phil Halpern and Matt DenBleyker, Meraki got off to a hot start with its well-received revival of Sour Diesel and collaborations with popular rosin extractor Soiku Bano in 2023. Meraki's lineup, which includes other stanky, sticky hits like Donny Burger and Party Animal, is slowly expanding as Halpern works with more mother plants, including Lemonhead Delight and several other strains from Colorado breeder FreeWorld Genetics, and the brand is rolling out a Meraki extraction line, too. You can smell and taste the love in every nug, and Meraki is sold for significantly less than some other top brands.merakibrands.co