Best Way to Share a Vape Cartridge

Released in late 2023 with a $200 price tag, the Sesh was a hot toy on the block for cannabis users last holiday season. Made by longtime Colorado vape brand O.pen, this unique machine relies on traditional 5/10 cartridges — the most common cart for hash pen batteries — to fill up a glass with THC vapor, which users then inhale all in one hit. Simply screw in the cartridge at the base, turn on the machine and let the glass fill, then inhale or pass it around. The Sesh comes with a chamber for traditional concentrates such as wax and rosin, as well. Besides giving new life to those half-empty vape cartridges in your desk and couch cushions, the Sesh provides a unique way to enjoy hash cartridges with friends, which never felt quite the same as sharing a joint — until now.openvapeshop.com