Best Way to Share a Vape Cartridge

Cannabis collaborations are rare, thanks to restrictive industry rules and a competitive atmosphere, but Malek's Melts and Lazercat sifted through all that bullshit in the name of flavorful dabs. The two solventless extractors put their rosin together for Geode grams that combine both cold cure rosin and rosin jam — two different consistencies of solventless hash — in a limited run in February. The combination of different consistencies looks like a mini tart, mashed potatoes and gravy or, according to Malek's founder Malek Noueiry, the inside of a hollow rock. Combining the different forms of rosin in a dab makes for a full hit with several layers of flavor, and by using different strains for each extraction, the rosin combo hits even more tastebuds. Noueiry said he and Lazercat would likely work together again if the first drop was successful. Based on how quickly it sold out, we expect (and plead) to see more.