Best Bar for Girls' Night

Berkeley's My Boy Tony is warm, welcoming and beautifully designed — think dark walls, millwork and mid-century modern leather couches and chairs. Named after owner Eli Cox's best friend, who passed away, it is, at its heart, a neighborhood bar. What sets it apart is the focus on community mirroring the inclusive spirit of Berkeley Supply, which Cox also owns. Sit inside for a few hours, and the warm hugs and handshakes make it clear that everyone knows someone here. The natural wine list comes from the relationships Cox built through his popular burger pop-up Smash & Grab, while the beer and spirits were inspired by what he and his friends want to see on lists as fans. Mocktails round out the offerings, making My Boy Tony a drinking bar for all.