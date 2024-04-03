Best Bar for Girls' Night

In a post-pandemic world, the desire for transportive, escapist experiences is at an all-time high. Add colorful, frothy, tropical-inspired cocktails into the equation and you have Lady Jane, a bar that's something like if Palm Springs and a neighborhood watering hole had a baby. From the breeze block in the entryway to the cozy booths, bartenders in tropical shirts and lush green plants, Lady Jane is a captivating, laid-back oasis. The drinks reflect the vibrant but unpretentious vibe, and you can expect to find an array of colorful cocktails and mocktails that speak to seasonality and celebrating past vacations to far-flung places.