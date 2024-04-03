Best Coffee Shop and Bar Combo

With the early-morning hours of a coffee shop and late-night hours of a bar, Queens Eleven is a tucked-away treasure in RiNo. It's located on the main floor of a high-rise inside a new build on a busy block, so the entrance to the quaint cafe is easy to miss. Stepping in off the street feels like walking through Alice's looking glass and into a shop that gives off dark, speakeasy vibes. The daytime menu is simple and straightforward — Strava coffee drinks, Dis Burritos, pastries from Rebel Bread, and grilled cheese sandwiches that pair well with the cocktail menu. An $8 happy hour espresso martini bridges the gap between daytime work sessions and evening conversations and cocktails, and Queens Eleven delivers on both fronts.