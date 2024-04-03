Best Coffee Shop and Bar Combo

You've just popped into this neighborhood cafe for a jolt of joe when you notice something in the glass-front pastry case. It's big, it's puffy, it's golden-brown from the oven. A strange place to encounter a calzone, perhaps, but it only gets stranger when you sink your teeth into the soft, slightly bready shell. This is a chicken masala calzone, overloaded with bites of chicken in a cheezy, creamy, spicy sauce that threatens to spill down your chin on the first bite. Mostly, though, it's just too addictive, and the whole thing's gone in a heartbeat, leaving you to wonder how soon you can hustle back in to explore the rest of Lil Coffea's menu, from familiar breakfast burritos to the bharta makhani pizza topped with eggplant.