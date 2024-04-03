Best Cure for a Case of the Mondays

Thanks to capitalism, just the thought of Monday strikes dread in the heart of those who work a traditional schedule — but the thought of a delicious bowl of pasta waiting at the end of the day can help most people get through it. If that bowl of pasta comes with bread and a Caesar salad for just $11.95, it's an even better way to banish the horrors of the first workday of the week. Odyssey, which operates out of an old Victorian home, offers just that, along with a stellar waitstaff and an endearing atmosphere.