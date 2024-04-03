Best Food Truck Lineup at a Bar

It's been just two and a half years since this bar debuted on South Broadway, but it already feels like an old haunt. The walls are covered with knickknacks of all kinds, there's usually a crew gathered on the patio or shooting pool in the back, and while you won't find any craft cocktails here, you will find cheap mixed drinks and Malört. You'll also usually find a food truck out front. TrashHawk regularly hosts a rotating lineup of some of the best mobile food businesses in town, making it even more tempting to become a regular.