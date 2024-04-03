Best Fried Chicken Entree

Duo is a Denver farm-to-table OG. It's been a consistent presence in LoHi since 2005, and eighteen years into its run, its longtime chef, Tyler Skrivanek, became its owner. He's made a few small changes here and there, and he's always updating the menu to highlight whatever fresh produce his farm purveyors are harvesting, but there are a few staples that have stuck around for years, including the buttermilk fried chicken. Crispy, moist and perfectly seasoned, it's the definition of comfort food and is served over mashed potatoes and seasonal veggies with a Colorado twist in the form of a creamy green-chile gravy. Whether you're eating it for the first time or the hundredth, this is one meal that always elicits a satisfied "Yum."