Best Neighborhood for Dining

This neighborhood was our pick for the Best Restaurant Neighborhood in the 2011 edition of Best of Denver, and many of the spots we loved then are still around. Other parts of town have been getting more buzz in recent years, but a slew of new additions have brought fresh energy to LoHi's dining scene. Sonny's Mediterranean, Kawa Ni, Jacques, Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings, Kumoya and Alma Fonda Fina all debuted in short order over the last year. Combined with more established favorites like Bar Dough, Root Down and Duo, LoHi once again has the highest concentration of dining hot spots.