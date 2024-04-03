Best Pizza on Wheels

Ashley Knotek and Ryan Grillaert launched Outside Pizza in August 2021, inspired by their passion for outdoor exploration and the gratifying indulgence of post-hike pizza. From their refurbished vintage camper-turned-mobile pizzeria, they craft everything from scratch, fishing out their interpretation of Neapolitan-style pies and occasionally experimenting with unconventional toppings. Among their innovative creations, the pickle pizza with roasted garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, provolone, homemade pickles and a sprinkle of fresh dill reigns supreme. But even when that isn't available, every pie boasts a light, crispy crust sure to satisfy any aficionado.outsidepizza.com