Best Rotating Dumpling Menu

After many delays, popular dumpling-centric food truck Yuan Wonton finally opened its shared brick-and-mortar in Park Hill in September 2023. Chef/owner Penelope Wong has had to make a lot of adjustments as she settles into the new setup, but the move has been especially great for diners, as the increase in space and team members means that Wong has been able to get even more creative in the kitchen. From tom kha and khao soi dumplings to birria bao buns, we're always excited to try whatever Yuan Wonton has on deck.