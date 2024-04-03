Best Unexpected Tiki Cocktails

Why does a New American restaurant with absolutely no hint of tropical decor have a tiki section on its drink menu? Why not? This is a pretty straightforward upscale neighborhood spot, one where the French dip is stellar and you can gather with friends for oysters on the half shell or burrata fritters to snack on. But do not leave without indulging in one of American Elm's island-inspired libations, whether a classic Mai Tai, the mystery daiquiri made with rotating fruits or — our favorite — the creamy, green-hued pandan Chi Chi.