Best Vintage Beer List

The Bull was doing vintage beer before it was cool. While regulars still miss the Christmas tasting events, when hundreds of beers from owners David and Erik Peterson's personal collection were on offer, the brothers, along with brewer Gabe Moline, now celebrate by offering patrons a different beer and whiskey every day in December, many of which are vintage releases. You'll also find some special releases throughout the year, including in February for Stout Month. But no beer from Bull & Bush is more lauded than Royal Oil, a barrel-aged English-style barleywine that is only released every few years and tends to go fast when it does.