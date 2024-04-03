Best '90s Nostalgia Trip

You're going where? Your Mom's House is such a great name, simply because of the confusion it engenders in those new to the city. The funky spot is home to raucous open-mic nights flush with jams, as well as a dance floor built from light-up cubes that encourage you to dance like no one's watching. Your Mom's House pulls in acts from a multitude of genres, but jam, funk and EDM reign supreme here. It may not be where we'd take our moms, but it is the place to go for a night out you'll never forget — partly because of that embarrassing photographic evidence from your friends. We love this venue not only for its name, but also for the happy-go-lucky community you'll find there. See you at Your Mom's House!