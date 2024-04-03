Best '90s Nostalgia Trip

Heading behind the red velvet curtain and down the stairs into the Black Buzzard is such a throwback. The stripped-down venue allows for close proximity to those performing, with plenty of seating and a full bar that lets concert-goers choose their own adventure. Get sweaty in a mosh pit or sit on the sidelines watching acts take the stage. Either way, your flannels are welcome here, and you just might feel the urge to head to a Blockbuster store or flip through the Yellow Pages to dial your friend on their landline: The Black Buzzard is just that good at transporting you to simpler times.