Best Band of Activists

If giving a shit is hot, then consider Los Mocochetes an active Colorado volcano. Not only is each and every bandmember a multi-disciplined artist, but they are all extremely dedicated to community activism. The charming Chicano funk outfit has often been described as making "protest music you can dance to," and its socio-politically charged lyrics accomplish that task with wit as sharp as a machete. The ever-evolving, intoxicating sound helps set the stage for these hardworking hometown heroes and their like-minded comrades to create and hold space for all that need it.losmocochetes.wixsite.com/mocoso