Best Band of Activists

Indie power duo the Mañanas have been releasing music since 2020, dazzling audiences with concerts at venues such as Lost Lake Lounge and festivals like the Underground Music Showcase. Lead vocalist and principal songwriter Brandon Unpingco and bassist/producer Danny Pauta, founder and director of Soundbreaker Records, found common ground in their love of '50s and '60s rock, and took that sound to new heights with the Mañanas. Just take a listen to 3000, the full-length the two released last May, which welds indie sonics with pop rock around positive lyrics. It's the perfect album to cheer you up when you're down or lift your happiness even further, and hearing it live is an experience you won't want to miss.