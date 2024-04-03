Best Band to Listen to After a Day on the Slopes

The psychedelic blues rock of Shady Oaks is the perfect accompaniment for drinking a beer at a cozy tavern after a day of skiing or snowboarding. The five-piece, complete with a five-string electric violinist, also doesn't shy away from country inflections that, along with rock and Western influences, make the band's sound uniquely Coloradan. It's just what you need after a long day on the slopes...especially if you're sitting in traffic on I-70. The group's latest singles are sure to quell any simmering road rage.shadyoaksband.com