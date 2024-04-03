Best Dream-Pop Band

Formerly known as Whiskey Autumn, the Denver duo of Greg Laut and Jason Paton dissolved that project in 2020 and almost immediately reincarnated as Little Trips. At that point, Laut and Paton had to wait until the world wasn't shut down to record their debut album, but that gave them plenty of time to write new material and recruit a new member in Tiana Thakur. Several years later, the new sound has been polished to a shimmering psychedelic gem. There are plenty of danceable rhythms woven into Little Trips' trippy tapestry of imaginative indie dream pop, and the band welcomes you to the beach party inside your mind.littletrips.co