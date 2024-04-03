Best Metal Band

In such a saturated music market, it's extremely uncommon for bands to create a brand-new subgenre. But that's exactly what Wayfarer has done over the past twelve years. Shane McCarthy (guitar and vocals), Isaac Faulk (drums and keyboards), Jamie Hansen (bass and vocals) and Joe Strong-Truscelli (guitar) are big fans of the "Denver sound," and pair the haunting Americana of groups such as Slim Cessna's Auto Club and 16 Horsepower with traditional black metal to make what's been dubbed "Black Metal of the American West." On its latest album, American Gothic, Wayfarer transports listeners to life in the Depression-era Dust Bowl with blackened cowboy folk tunes that could be an alternative There Will Be Blood soundtrack.wayfarercolorado.bandcamp.com