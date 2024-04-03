Best Metal EDM Artist

Denver loves itself some metal and EDM. Both scenes continue to thrive throughout the city within their respective lanes. But there hasn't been a lot of crossover between the two...until longtime guitarist Rod Wess decided to start mixing EDM with his first love, metal. Formerly of death-metal band Distant Haven, Wess got turned on to EDM in the early 2000s and became a DJ. Armed with his ESP LTD guitar, he now makes drum-and-bass-infused shred metal that appeals to EDM acolytes and metalheads alike, especially live. Recent singles "Shaolin Tactics" and "Crank 'n' the Foot" are bass-heavy bangers that also showcase Wess's affinity for hip-hop, including the Wu-Tang Clan. For good measure, Wess, a self-professed classical music nerd, sprinkles in scales that would make Mozart and Vivaldi headbang.rodwess.com