Best Music Festival for Local Bands

The UMS has been a beacon for bands in the metro area since its inception in 2001. Taking over a strip of Broadway, the multi-day festival brings together the best in both local music and up-and-coming national acts, at favorite venues such as the hi-dive, HQ, the Roxy and the Skylark Lounge, as well as the festival's own outdoor stages, all at an affordable price. This is where you can say you saw a band before it got big, and who doesn't love having a little bit of that indie clout?undergroundmusicshowcase.com