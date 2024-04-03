Best Neighborhood Music Festival

Five Points was once known as the "Harlem of the West," and that history is celebrated each year at the Five Points Jazz Festival. The blast of brass is hard to miss when a New Orleans-style parade kicks off the festivities on Welton Street, which becomes home to several stages that welcome jazz acts from near and far. The free Arts & Venues-run festival rang in its twentieth anniversary in 2023, with forty artists playing on the outdoor stages as well as inside such Five Points staples as the Roxy, Cervantes', Brother Jeff's and the Marigold. Here's to twenty more years!