Best Place to Rub Elbows With Your Favorite Musicians

Globe Hall, a small club nestled in the Globeville neighborhood, might be best known for great BBQ that pairs well with live music, but it's also got a secret: Thanks to its AEG-adjacent ownership, the business often hosts artists who are in town to play at one of Denver's mega-venues. Exclusive merch store pop-ups aren't uncommon, nor are last-minute bookings for someone who just sold out Red Rocks that week. You might also find some of your favorite Denver musicians here, enjoying one of many new country, folk or bluegrass acts that the venue typically books. So when you're done smashing that BBQ, be sure to clean your face in case you run into your music-celebrity crush.