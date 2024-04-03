Best R&B Album

Spinks is a longstanding artist in the Mile High music scene, and her album a fools tale. has been a go-to listen since it dropped last April. Evocative of such artists as Lauryn Hill, Spinks's vocals make listeners melt with a steady vibe that enlightens and intoxicates. Standouts from the album include "last call" and "lights on," which both indicate that this is the perfect album for...we'll say "making love." Aside from the R&B, Spinks is a badass rapper, too: "This That New Flava in Ya Ear," from Above Average, is one of our favorites. Spinks will be dropping singles consistently this year, so save her on your streaming platforms ASAP.@spinksmusic