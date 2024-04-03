Best Sad-Boy Psych-Punk Band

Raymond Suny and Steve Hartman of the Sickly Hecks have always been DIY punks at heart, but they're not afraid to embrace a potential pop crossover. After all, they've always understood that the foundation of most punk bands is still just a bastardization of pop music. So after they graduated from rowdy house shows to self-producing their work on a DIY label, it was not surprising to find that they had somehow become a boundary-pushing post-punk powerhouse. As the musicians continue to grow, so will the band evolve musically. But the Sickly Hecks will always remain tethered by Suny's melancholic "sad boy" melodies.thesicklyhecks.com