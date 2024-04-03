Best Shoegaze Album

There is something so comforting about shoegaze music — slow and melodic, with soft vocals and sometimes sweet, sometimes morose (but realistic) lyricism. You'll find it all on Kept, the latest project from indie dream-pop outfit Corsicana, which released the album single by single. If you're a fan of Death Cab for Cutie or the Shins, Corsicana is the band for you. Ben Pisano started the project in 2015 as a vehicle for his songwriting, and he's joined by bassist and synth player Jordan Leone, drummer Sumner Erhard and guitarist Nicki Walters. The album is soothing and heavenly, perfect for when you're crying your eyes out, feeling nostalgic or living one of the happiest moments of your life. Watch out, Bon Iver.corsicanamusic.bandcamp.com